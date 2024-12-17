Winter blues: Sluggish demand, rising risks cloud Dabur’s outlook
Summary
- Dabur's winter-focused portfolio faces sluggish demand amid a mild season, impacting Q3 revenue prospects. Rising competition and inflationary pressures add to the challenges, testing the FMCG giant's resilience.
A delayed and milder winter has thrown a wrench in packaged consumer goods major Dabur India Ltd’s seasonal sales plans, putting its shareholders on edge. From its 52-week high of ₹672 in September, the stock has shed around 25%.