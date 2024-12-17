Winter blues: Sluggish demand, rising risks cloud Dabur’s outlook

In the food & beverages segment, Dabur's management expects Badshah masala to do well in H2FY25. On the flipside, its beverages category, which suffered in Q2FY25 due to heavy monsoons and flooding, continues to face intense competition from brands like Campa Cola. The juices & nectar segment, in particular, has been under pressure. To counter this, Dabur has introduced price cuts of 20-25% on large packs and expanded its juice offerings at accessible price points, such as ₹10, ₹15, and ₹50, to appeal to mass-market consumers. The effectiveness of these measures will be a crucial near-term monitorable.