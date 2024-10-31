Dabur India: Is the worst behind after a miserable September quarter?
Summary
- Dabur India's Q2 slump, driven by inventory corrections and demand volatility, suggests challenges may be easing. With rural demand poised to recover, analysts see potential upside, though investors await stronger growth signals ahead.
It was a foregone conclusion that Dabur India Ltd’s September quarter (Q2FY25) results would disappoint, as the company’s business update earlier this month had already cautioned of a weak quarter. Unsurprisingly, Dabur’s shares reacted with only a muted response.