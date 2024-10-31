Dabur India: Is the worst behind after a miserable September quarter?

Some analysts have cut their earnings estimates for FY25 and FY26 to factor in the company’s Q2 earnings. Nonetheless, the outlook for the second half of FY25 is encouraging. Inventory correction is out of the way now. Plus, the company would be a key beneficiary of improving rural demand in the coming quarters. The slowdown in urban demand is expected to have bottomed out. Dabur’s management expects the company to clock mid-to-high single digit revenue growth with flattish margins in H2FY25.