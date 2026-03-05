Earlier this week, Dabur India Ltd announced a ₹60 crore investment for a minority stake in luxury ‘farm-to-face’ skincare brand RAS Beauty, which has already received investments from Unilever and Amazon. True, a ₹60 crore minority investment will barely move the needle for Dabur’s ₹12,500 crore FY25 consolidated revenue.
Dabur’s bet on RAS Beauty offers growth potential with limited financial downside
SummaryDabur India's recent ₹60 crore investment in luxury skincare brand RAS Beauty marks a strategic shift towards digital-first D2C businesses. This could pave the way for growth and innovation in a competitive market.
