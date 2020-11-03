Dabur’s record valuations get support from strong Q2 results

MUMBAI: FMCG major Dabur India Ltd reported impressive September quarter earnings, the key highlight being the record double-digit volume growth of 16.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) in its domestic FMCG business.

This is much higher than the mid-single digit volumes growth the Street was expecting. Volume growth was led by its healthcare segment. The contribution of this segment to total sales was 39.6% in the September quarter versus 31.8% a year ago.

According to an investor presentation, sales of Dabur Chyawanprash grew more than two times in the September quarter, helping the company increase its market share in this category 190 basis points. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Dabur Honey also saw double-digit sales growth during the quarter, as per the presentation.

nalysts attribute this strong growth to rural demand and customers' spending preference which remain in favour of health and hygiene products. Rural India is estimated to contribute 40-45% to overall revenue growth. However, it remains to be seen if this kind of volume growth sustains.

On the flipside, the company’s hair oil and home care segment disappointed. Their share in overall sales declined in the September quarter when compared to the year-ago period. Weakness in its international business remained, with revenues growing 5.5% y-o-y in the September quarter. The contribution of international business to overall sales declined from 28.2% in Q2FY20 to 26% in Q2FY21.

Meanwhile, shares of the company rose more than 3% intraday on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, reacting to its stellar performance. On the valuations front, the stock trades at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 48 times. Compared to peers such as Marico (36 times ) and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (37 times), this valuation multiple looks pricey, but the company’s latest earnings performance should provide comfort to investors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via