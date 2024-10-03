Dabur's September-quarter update pours cold water on market hopes
Summary
- Dabur India has flagged significant challenges that could affect its September-quarter results, including projected revenue decline and rising inventory levels. Despite these issues, its international segment is expected to grow, while the company prepares for potential recovery in rural demand.
For ayurveda-based consumer goods giant Dabur India Ltd, the just-concluded September quarter was a washout. While demand saw some improvement, adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and floods, hurt out-of-home consumption, especially for beverages, Dabur said in a business update. In reaction, the stock fell by nearly 7% in afternoon trade on Thursday amid a wider market crash.