FMCG company Dabur India Ltd reported stellar earnings in the September quarter. Among the key highlights were its robust revenue growth and operating performance, which were ahead of analysts’ estimates and better than peers.

“Dabur’s Q2 performance was a beat on our estimates across revenue and Ebitda. Revenue growth was at 12% year-on-year (y-o-y), with two-year CAGR at 13%. Domestic revenue/volume growth were at 12/10% y-o-y, with two-year CAGR at 16/13% versus HUL’s 7/2%, Nestle’s 10/9%, Marico’s 15/9%, Colgate’s 5/2%, and Emami’s 11/8%," analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said in a report. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Management commentary, too, was upbeat. In a post earnings conference call, the company management said, rural market registered 12% growth compared with 9% for urban. While rural demand was impacted in September due to liquidity issues, Dabur remains positive on the outlook due to a good monsoon, good harvest, positive MSP, and lower unemployment. The company is looking to expand its direct village coverage from 83,500 currently to 90,000 next year. Its management has maintained double-digit revenue growth guidance for FY22.

As far as input cost inflation is concerned, it is expected to stay elevated in the near term, impacting gross margins. However, the commentary indicated a stable operating margin outlook, led by more price hikes and cost savings from Project Samriddhi. In Q2FY22, gross margin fell 200 basis points (bps), but operating margin decline was lower at 60 bps, supported by lower ad and employee spends. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Nonetheless, analysts say, the company’s aggression on innovation bodes well for the stock’s long-term performance.

“We are longstanding believers in Mohit Malhotra-led reimagining of Dabur. Importantly, it achieved outperformance across the portfolio. It does not matter whether Dabur is a leader or a challenger in a category, its gaining share in most of them. Furthermore, the focus seems back on the power brands after a brief deviation last year (peak of crisis) – commendable (given consensus was worried), in our opinion. To add to it, expanded opportunity in foods (beverages) is aiding a strong print," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report.

But for now, most of these positives are priced in, analysts said. Shares of the company are trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 55 times.

On the flipside, there are some risks which investors in this stock should watch out for. Slowdown risk in the healthcare portfolio still exists, sustaining growth momentum in the beverages portfolio may be difficult and there are fresh concerns on rural deceleration, added analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

