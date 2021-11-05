Dabur stock is priced to perfection

“We are longstanding believers in Mohit Malhotra-led reimagining of Dabur. Importantly, it achieved outperformance across the portfolio. It does not matter whether Dabur is a leader or a challenger in a category, its gaining share in most of them. Furthermore, the focus seems back on the power brands after a brief deviation last year (peak of crisis) – commendable (given consensus was worried), in our opinion. To add to it, expanded opportunity in foods (beverages) is aiding a strong print," analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd said in a report.

