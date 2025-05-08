Dabur stock lacks triggers amid weak financial show
SummaryWith most of Dabur's categories reporting a decline in revenue in Q4, the upcoming season will be critical to track
Dabur India Ltd is finding it tougher to boost sales amid gloomy demand conditions for the entire FMCG sector. Weak execution and unfavourable seasonality are some factors that led to a miserable March quarter (Q4FY25).
