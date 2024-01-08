Markets
Dabur’s fortunes tied to rural recovery
SummaryThe consumer goods company said it saw a sequential improvement in demand for the December quarter, although growth in rural areas has lagged that in urban markets
Dabur India Ltd put up a dismal show on the bourses in 2023, falling by about 1% at a time when the sector index, Nifty FMCG, gained as much as 29%.
