Dabur’s shares slump on weak Q3; recovery to be gradual
Investors would do well to track margin trajectory. Dabur expects inflation to moderate to 5.5%, which would aid in gradual margin recovery. The company expects another two quarters of pain before gross margin recovers significantly.
Dabur India Ltd’s weak December quarter (Q3FY23) performance has prompted some analysts to cut earnings estimates for FY23-25. Understandably, shares of the fast-moving consumer goods company on the National Stock Exchange were down more than 4% in morning deals on Friday.
