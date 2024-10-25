Dahej, Kochi projects are crucial for Petronet’s volumes after a poor Q2
Summary
- Revenue and profit after tax missed analysts’ estimates, but the expected commissioning of an expansion project at Dahej and the completion of a connecting pipeline at Kochi by March or April 2025 could drive sharp growth in volumes in FY26.
The September quarter (Q2FY25) result of Petronet LNG Ltd was forgettable, with revenue and profit after tax missing analysts’ estimates. While revenue rose by a modest 4% year-on-year, Ebitda declined by 1.3% to ₹1,201 crore, lower than Bloomberg's consensus estimate of ₹1,309 crore. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.