Dahej, Kochi projects are crucial for Petronet’s volumes after a poor Q2

The capacity utilisation of its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at Dahej rose to 98% from 92% last year. Management has projected this will remain at 95-100% in H2FY25. However, the Kochi facility continues to run at a sub-optimal 22% because of the absence of a pipeline to transport gas. About 70% of its capacity is booked through long-term contracts and the rest is utilised on a spot basis, which may provide a higher margin but increases the risk of underutilisation in case of inadequate demand. The near-term demand for natural gas remains strong as prices are moderate and consumption is driven by imports since domestic production is limited, necessitating LNG terminals.