Dalmia Bharat has a lot of ground to cover to achieve a pan-India presence

Dalmia Bharat Ltd is expanding its footprint by making a strategic investment of about ₹3,520 crore, to be funded via debt and internal accruals. The cement maker will establish a 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) clinker unit and a 3mtpa grinding unit at its plant in Belgaum, Karnataka. It will also set up a 3mtpa capacity greenfield split grinding unit in Pune, Maharashtra. These units would be commissioned by the March quarter of FY27.