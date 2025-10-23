Dalmia Bharat’s capacity drive shows promise, but crucial Q3 event looms
Summary
After muted volumes and pricing pressure, Dalmia Bharat is betting on new capacity additions and cost savings to lift growth—but rising competition and cost headwinds may test its resilience.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd’s focus on capacity expansion could help it regain lost ground. The company’s volumes had declined year-on-year from Q3FY25 to Q1FY26 amid muted cement demand and rising competition in its core southern and eastern markets.
