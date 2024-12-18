Markets
Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects
Summary
- Increasing foothold in newer geography of the northeast could provide some respite to Dalmia Bharat in terms of incremental capacity addition and prices as core markets face challenges
As the cement sector struggles with muted prices, some firms may feel more heat than others. A case in point here is Dalmia Bharat Ltd. Its two core markets– east and south–are poised to see increased pricing pressure.
