Dalmia Bharat on tough terrain as sector woes dim prospects

Meanwhile, its capacity expansions of 2.4 mt in the northeast and 0.5 mt in Bihar are expected to be commissioned in the second half of FY25. Increasing foothold in newer geography of the northeast could provide some respite in terms of incremental capacity addition and prices as core markets face challenges. Capital expenditure for FY25 is pegged at ₹3,000-3,300 crore, which will be spent on capacity expansion, land acquisition, and renewable energy projects. With increased thrust on expansion, debt position will be monitorable, considering that net and gross debt inched higher sequentially in Q2FY25.