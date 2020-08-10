MUMBAI: Thanks to the individual home building segment in east India, sales volume of Dalmia Bharat Ltd stood at 3.66 million tonnes in the June quarter. This is a decline of nearly 20% year-on-year (y-o-y), but Dalmia has fared better than industry, which saw volumes fall 30-35% in the June quarter, said the company management in a post earnings conference call.

As per the management, demand in its key east India market fell nearly 10% y-o-y in April, but improved thereafter during the quarter, following which Dalmia managed to increase its market share by 3-4%. On the other hand, its South India market was severely hit by the pandemic-led regional lockdowns, where Dalmia saw demand fall 25-30% during the quarter.

The management is not too optimistic about near-term demand prospects. It said demand outlook remains uncertain as the coronavirus spread in eastern states could lead to continued lockdown. Secondly, floods, following heavy monsoon rains, will dampen demand in Assam and Bihar. The management added that after mid-July demand deteriorated in eastern and southern markets and is expected to drop another 5–10% and 25–30%, respectively, in the September quarter of the current fiscal year.

Despite this gloomy scenario, Dalmia continues to expand its footprint in the east. The company expects its 3-million-tonne clinker line at Rajgangpur, which is undergoing trial runs, to be commissioned in the December quarter of this fiscal. Grinding units in Bengal and Cuttack will also be commissioned in this year itself.

According to analysts, the company’s rising exposure to the east in current market condition would impact its near-term operating margins.

“With capacity expansion, the share of eastern (including the northeast) in DBL’s volume mix is estimated to increase to 65% in FY22E from current levels of 60%. This does not bode well for the company as the eastern region is likely to witness the highest amount of capacity addition (30% over the next two years), which should keep pricing gains muted. We expect growth, however, to come at the cost of lower price and margins, resulting in a lack of EBITDA growth during this period," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 8 August. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Meanwhile, cement dealers’ channel checks by various brokers showed that cement prices in the east remained weak in July. Given that the second quarter of the fiscal is seasonally weak for this industry, prices are expected to come under further pressure. While the company’s management is aiming for cost controls, especially power cost, going ahead for margins to stay healthy, growth in realisations is a must.

