Dalmia Bharat: Rising exposure to east India could dampen near-term margins

“With capacity expansion, the share of eastern (including the northeast) in DBL’s volume mix is estimated to increase to 65% in FY22E from current levels of 60%. This does not bode well for the company as the eastern region is likely to witness the highest amount of capacity addition (30% over the next two years), which should keep pricing gains muted. We expect growth, however, to come at the cost of lower price and margins, resulting in a lack of EBITDA growth during this period," analysts at Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd said in a report on 8 August. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.