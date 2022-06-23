Dalmia Bharat’s expansion plans need demand to be robust2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 11:32 PM IST
Investors will watch if costs fall significantly, going ahead, leading to better earnings prospects
Shares of cement companies have been beaten down because of escalated costs pressures and inadequate price increases. The shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd are not an exception with the stock falling 32% so far in CY22. The underperforming trend in the shares could persist because of looming near-term margin challenges.