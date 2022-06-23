Dalmia Bharat’s expansion plans need demand to be robust

Over the next few years, the company will spend ₹9,000 crore on capacity expansion and sustainability initiatives. “Despite strong capex spending over next two years, we believe the leverage will continue to be in comfortable range (capped at <2x)," analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 15 June. “Net debt stood at a negative of ₹1,400 crore as on March 2022 (net debt to Ebitda at -0.6x)," it said. However, Dalmia Bharat is not the only cement company that is adding capacities. “When top cement companies are also expanding capacity, investors hope that volume growth is faster than capacity growth for individual companies. However, this is difficult to achieve when many companies are on an expansion mode. Plus, if demand is softer than expected, firms may sacrifice on pricing, which would impact margins," said Mangesh Bhadang, analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. How this would play out would also depend on how robust demand is in future.

