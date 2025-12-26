Dalmia Bharat’s fortunes tied to pricing in East, while Q3 sees demand improvement

Capacity roadmap

Dalmia Bharat’s total installed cement capacity stood at 49.45 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) at the end of Q2FY26, and it is targeting 75 mtpa by FY28. However, PL Capital, in a report dated 19 December, noted that the company remains largely a price play in the near term, given that about 60% of its capacity is in the eastern region, including the North-East, and 34% in the southern markets.