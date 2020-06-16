MUMBAI: Dalmia Bharat’s fourth-quarter results showed an improvement in operating efficiencies despite the company seeing a fall in sales volumes. This seems to have spurred the stock on Tuesday as it gained about 2% in early trade.

The fourth-quarter revenues were lower due to the lockdown. In fact, the company saw a 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in volumes during the quarter. This lower volume growth reflected in a fall in revenues of about 11% y-o-y.

Even so, analysts had factored in the lower growth. But the company managed to better that marginally. Sales volumes were a shade better than analysts’ expectations. On a positive note, cement realisations were higher by about 1.5%, which cushioned the fall in volumes.

A greater benefit for the company has come in the form of lower costs which improved operating efficiencies. As such, blended realizations increased marginally due to price hikes in the eastern and southern markets. Lower power costs also buoyed margins, but some of that was offset by an increase in raw material costs.

The summer months are usually better for cement manufacturers and they are also able to take some price increases. This time cement companies were not able to capitalise on this opportunity as prices are still below last year’s levels. In fact, the management noted that about 8 lakh tonnes of demand were lost due to the lockdown.

As of now, analysts note that the company may be operating at lower capacity utilisations. Nevertheless, rural demand is gradually looking up due to lower number of red zones. In fact, the reverse migration of labour from cities to villages has also seen an increase in labour supply. That has boosted construction activity in some areas.

“The demand in the east has recovered the fastest post covid-19 impact in March-April 2020. Strong demand and recent consolidation in the east make it an attractive region," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Of course, the coming year is going to be challenging in terms of revenue and profit growth. Earnings are expected to dip substantially due to slower offtake. Besides, the company's shares at the current price is not coming cheap. Against its FY20 earnings, it quotes at a price-earnings multiple of about 41 times.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated