Dalmia Bharat's plan to double capacity excites the Street, stock hits new high

MUMBAI: Shares of cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs1,339.90 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. This surge in the share price was in response to the company's robust December quarter earnings. A 14% year-on-year volume growth to 5.8 million tonnes, despite competition in its key markets of east and south, points to market share gains, analysts said. The management said this is its best quarterly sales growth ever.

But the Street seems to be more excited about the company's announcement of doubling its capacity in three years to 55-60mtpa. Mtpa is short for million tonnes per annum. In a post earnings conference call, the company's management said it aims to become a pan-India cement maker rather than just focusing on east and south India. More details on the capacity expansion are awaited.

Investors should note that south India continues to be a market of oversupply with plenty of competition from unorganised cement makers. Similarly, in eastern India, competition is fast catching up, with key cement makers expanding capacities in the region. In this backdrop, foraying into other markets will be a positive.

Also, the company continues to focus on deleveraging. In nine months of fiscal year 2021, the company has repaid debt worth Rs1,380 crore. Its gross debt stands at Rs4,590 crore and net debt at Rs1,400 crore. Key debt metric--net debt-to-Ebitda--stands at 0.56 times. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Meanwhile, cost inflation remains a key headwind for the cement sector. According to company's management, there is a lot of volatility in prices of key input materials, with prices of petroleum coke, diesel, and slag rising. It added that with petroleum coke prices rising to $110-115/tonne, the company switched to imported coal and lignite to balance the P&F cost. However, its long-term aim remains to increase the contribution of alternate fuel in its overall fuel mix.

