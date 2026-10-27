Dalmia Bharat bears the brunt of weak demand, cost inflation in Q2

Dalmia Bharat stock fell 6% on Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week low of ₹1,507.70, after disappointing September-quarter (Q2FY27) results triggered earnings downgrades. Volumes rose 3% year-on-year to 7.1 million tonnes, impacted by muted demand in the east and northeast. Dalmia lagged the industry’s estimated 9-10% growth, pointing to market share loss.
Margin squeeze
Despite cost-saving initiatives, Q2 Ebitda fell 29% year-on-year to ₹493 crore, missing consensus estimates. Profitability was hit by weak volumes, sequentially lower realizations and input cost inflation. Ebitda per tonne slid to a multi-quarter low of ₹694. A further fuel cost impact of ₹75-80 per tonne is likely in Q3, along with additional costs of ₹100-125 per tonne associated with ramping up the acquired JaiPrakash Associates cement assets. Antique Stock Broking cut its FY27-29 Ebitda estimates by 7-11% and cautioned that the profitability gap versus peers is likely to widen further.