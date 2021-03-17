The Dalmia Bharat Ltd stock rose nearly 7% on the NSE in Wednesday's opening trade as investors cheered positive development related to its mutual fund units. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court passed an interim order directing restoration of mutual fund units to Dalmia Bharat from depository and clearing agent IL&FS Securities Services.

Investors would reckon that in financial year 2019, certain mutual fund units of Dalmia Bharat were fraudulently transferred by its broker Allied Financial Services to its own account. These units, which were valued at ₹344 crore, were then used by Allied and its directors as margin with IL&FS Securities Services for F&O trades.

"While it is directionally a positive development, uncertainty on this issue will remain till we get a final resolution/judgment, which may take a long time," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report on 16 March. It should be noted that Dalmia Bharat is required to furnish bank guarantee worth ₹350 crore to undergo this trail.

Meanwhile, the cement maker's expansion plans are panning out in in-line with expectations. With around 30% capacity addition in the next one year, analysts see Dalmia Bharat well placed to gain market share in east and west India.

Foreign brokerage house CLSA has upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy' and raised its target price to ₹1,900 per share from ₹1,650 earlier. The stock is currently trading at ₹1627 on the NSE. CLSA said the company has a presence in strong growth regions and at current valuations the company is well placed in this upcycle.

