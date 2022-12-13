Dalmia plans need concrete shape

“Merger & Acquisition activity in the sector has led to increased consolidation in central India. Central India has witnessed the entry of new players (Sagar Cements Ltd, JK Cement Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement, etc.) in the recent past," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The domestic brokerage house estimates central India to register an effective supply addition CAGR of around 9% over FY22-25, while demand CAGR is expected to be 7-8% over the same period. Although the demand outlook for the region remains robust, it remains to be seen how the medium-term pricing trend pans out given the increasing number of cement manufacturers entering the region.