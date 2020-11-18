DBS Bank India’s rescue of Lakshmi Vilas Bank shows RBI has learnt finesse

Old generation private sector lender, Lakshmi Vilas Bank would be the third bank to get rescued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a span of just a year.

While this highlights the unsavoury weak points of India’s banking system, the speed of resolution this time shows that the regulator has come a long way in such rescue operations.

For Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the RBI announced an amalgamation scheme within minutes of putting the bank under moratorium. This was in contrast to what conspired with Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank where depositors’ pain still continues. In the case of Yes Bank, a large private sector lender, the banking regulator had put together a resolution within two weeks after imposing a moratorium. The size of Yes Bank with a deposit base of nearly one trillion rupees necessitated a quick resolution but putting together a scheme was a challenging task. For Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the size was a much smaller ₹20,973 crore worth of deposits.

With Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the RBI has already set the ball rolling with DBS India through a draft amalgamation scheme. To be sure, Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be under moratorium for a month during which depositors can withdraw only up to ₹25,000. But the RBI has said that a quick merger would mean depositors can get their money back faster.

The contours of the merger package show that the central bank has been careful in both selecting the suitor and treating various financial instruments of the troubled bank.

The equity holders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will find their value written down to nil. “On and from the Appointed date, the entire amount of the paid-up share capital and reserves and surplus, including the balances in the share/securities premium account of the transferor bank, shall stand written off," the RBI said. The fact that the bank had a negative networth would mean that shareholders do not stand a chance to make money.

DBS India will pay depositors of Lakshmi Vilas Bank fully if they do not wish to continue to remain with the lender post merger. Employees too are expected to be swallowed completely by DBS Bank India without big layoffs.

The choice of a foreign bank shows the central bank is wary of investors having little experience in banking even if they are domestically grown. The RBI had shot down the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd with Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year. The delay in the deal with Clix Capital forced the RBI to move fast. An eager foreign bank willing to expand its footprint in India was a better candidate to save the troubled private sector lender. This merger will make DBS Bank India the largest foreign bank by way of branches and the small and medium enterprises loan portfolio of Lakshmi Vilas Bank complements that of DBS Bank India’s focus. But analysts have a warning here. “The assessment of LVB’s stress loans would be the key for DBS’ profitability," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.

But the success of this merger still leaves the RBI on a steep learning curve in supervision. The fact that three banks went under in addition to the two large non-bank finance companies IL&FS and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd shows that regulatory supervision is yet to fortify itself.

The bigger challenge for the RBI is to anticipate trouble by acute supervision of books of lenders. After all, it is more satisfying to have prevented a crisis than in successfully battling one.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via