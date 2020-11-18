DBS Bank India’s rescue of Lakshmi Vilas Bank shows RBI has learnt finesse

The choice of a foreign bank shows the central bank is wary of investors having little experience in banking even if they are domestically grown. The RBI had shot down the proposed merger of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd with Lakshmi Vilas Bank last year. The delay in the deal with Clix Capital forced the RBI to move fast. An eager foreign bank willing to expand its footprint in India was a better candidate to save the troubled private sector lender. This merger will make DBS Bank India the largest foreign bank by way of branches and the small and medium enterprises loan portfolio of Lakshmi Vilas Bank complements that of DBS Bank India’s focus. But analysts have a warning here. “The assessment of LVB’s stress loans would be the key for DBS’ profitability," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd.