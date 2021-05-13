DCB Bank reflects pain of small businesses but valuation still attractive

Analysts are concerned that the lender would see disproportionate impact of the lockdowns on its asset quality in the first quarter mainly due to its borrower profile. As such, bad loans remained elevated in the March quarter with gross bad loan ratio at 4.09%, higher than the previous quarter. Besides that, the lender also restructured 4.3% of its loan book, one of the highest among peers. What’s more is that fresh slippages surged in the March quarter to ₹664 crore. “We believe that the bank has relatively higher dependence on the self-employed category which remains the most impacted in the second covid wave," wrote analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a note. Those at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. Ltd believe that both bad loans and the restructured pile may increase due to the current disruptions.