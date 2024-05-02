Dealing with defaulters remains a challenge for SBI Card
Summary
- While SBI Card continues to see robust growth in credit card spending, profit growth remains modest due to high default rates. The company must address this issue to boost investor confidence and sustain its financial performance
SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd's healthy 25% growth in overall credit card spending in FY24 failed to translate into even a 10% profit increase, disappointing investors. Despite the subdued profit growth, the stock still commands a price-to-earnings multiple of 29x based on FY24, reflecting optimism about the future. However, the trend in Q4FY24 mirrors the preceding three quarters, with no signs of material improvement in the near future.