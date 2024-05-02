Dealing with defaulters remains a challenge for SBI Card

Fee income grew by 12% year-on-year to ₹2,000 crore, in line with almost the same growth rate in spending by cards, which was mainly driven by increase in cardholder base to 18.9 million. Notably, blended spending per card, which includes corporate and retail, saw a slight decrease. Although the company earns fee income through interchange fees or merchant discount rate fees, it also pays out a portion of fees earned on corporate card spending as rebates. So, while fees earned grew, less corporate spending meant the fees paid fell 36%. This twin benefit on the fees front was the critical factor that saved the day for SBI Card.