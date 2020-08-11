Debt fund investors move past Franklin episode but low yields to limit returns

“Those who are coming in right now are coming in at relatively low yields, which are among the lowest we have seen in a long time. We believe that investors coming in right now should not be coming for the yields. The performance of debt funds in the recent past have been because interest rates have come down substantially, it is very unlikely that we will see the same performance going forward," said R Sivakumar, Head – fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. Dynamic bond funds and short-duration bond funds have seen returns of over 8% in the past year, according to data from Value Research.