The key takeaway from the June quarter earnings of Ultratech Cement Ltd was the reduction in its debt. A better handle on working capital and sturdy cash flows led to net debt reduction of ₹2,209 crore, compared to debt of ₹16,860 crore in the March quarter.

In a post-earnings conference call, the company’s management said, for its India operations, it aims to reduce the net debt/Ebitda ratio from the current 1.44 times to 1 time going ahead. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Analysts say, with increasing focus on debt reduction, the valuation gap between Ultratech and close competitor Shree Cements Ltd, should start narrowing. Bloomberg’s estimates show that on a one-year forward EV/Ebitda basis, the former trades at a multiple of 14times. The latter is the most expensive stock in the sector, with a valuation multiple of 20 times. EV is short for enterprise value. Obviously, it helps that Shree Cements is debt-free.

Meanwhile, the other bright spots in Ultractech’s Q1 results were a lower-than-expected drop in net profit and revenues. As for volumes, volumes of India operations were down by 32% y-o-y on a comparable basis to 13.94 million tonnes. Earlier, ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd had reported a 33% and 28% drop in volumes respectively for the June quarter.

Ultratech’s operating margins also improved by four percentage points, aided by strict cost control measures. Ultratech had initiated an overhead cost reduction program with a 10% cost reduction target, said its investor presentation. On a y-o-y basis, the company’s fixed cost declined 21% and the company saw a Rs105/tonne cost reduction over the March quarter of fiscal year 2020, the presentation added.

Overall, the company scored better than estimates. The company’s shares have now risen over 9% in the past two trading sessions. Peers ACC and Ambuja Cements had announced better than expected results, especially on the profit margins front, and even Ultratech shares had risen ahead of the results in anticipation. But in the latter’s case, the debt reduction has come as an added bonus.

After Tuesday’s sharp rally, analysts see limited upside in the Ultratech stock from the current level, unless the sector’s demand scenario meaningfully improves. The stock now trades at around Rs4130, and is about 13% lower compared to its high of Rs4754 earlier in the year. At one point in March, the stock had fallen around 40% from its highs, which shows that investors are pricing in a fairly negligible impact on the company owing to the pandemic.

While the debt reduction results in a better valuation, the pressure on volumes perhaps need to be better reflected in valuations of cement stocks. Cost cuts can help profits only to an extent, and investors should brace for earnings disappointment going forward, unless demand bounces back.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated