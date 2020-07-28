Debt reduction may help bridge Ultratech’s valuation gap with Shree Cements

After Tuesday’s sharp rally, analysts see limited upside in the Ultratech stock from the current level, unless the sector’s demand scenario meaningfully improves. The stock now trades at around Rs4130, and is about 13% lower compared to its high of Rs4754 earlier in the year. At one point in March, the stock had fallen around 40% from its highs, which shows that investors are pricing in a fairly negligible impact on the company owing to the pandemic.