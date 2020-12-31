December auto wholesales likely in cruise mode, lend support to stocks

Even so, Royal Enfield could show good double-digit growth of about 25% y-o-y. Analysts at Jefferies reckon that Hero Motocorp could show a growth of about 7% y-o-y, while Bajaj Auto Ltd and TVS Motors Ltd could see better domestic growth of 12% and 19% y-o-y, respectively. One of the positives is that scooter sales are seen to be picking up.