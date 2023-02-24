Declining prices of imported coal a respite for cement makers
- While it is true that cement prices have not seen the anticipated recovery yet, the easing of cost inflation pressures offers respite and bodes well for the sector's operating performance
Prices of one of key inputs, petroleum coke (petcoke) and coal, used to manufacture cement, continue to ease. According to analysts at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, energy prices have been declining since the middle of December 2022. Average prices of imported coal stood $145/tonne (6000 kcal), decreasing 15% month-on-month, the research house said in a report on 22 February. Also, spot prices of coal at $145/tonne is one of the lowest since the Russia-Ukraine war, added the report.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×