Declining prices of imported coal a respite for cement makers

While it is true that cement prices have not seen the anticipated recovery yet, the easing of cost inflation pressures offers respite and bodes well for the sector's operating performance. Note that disparity in hike in cement prices and cost pressures culled operating margin to nearly 13.6% over 9MFY23, down 800 basis points year-on-year and lower than the decadal average of 17-18%, ratings agency Crisil Ratings Ltd said in a note on 22 February. Analysts at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics point out international petcoke prices have begun easing since the second quarter of FY23 and dipped further in the third quarter, in tandem with crude oil prices.

