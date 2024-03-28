Deepak Nitrite seeks right formula to revive investor interest
Summary
- The heavy outlay towards its expansion plans will mean there will be a spike in Deepak Nitrite's debt burden in the near future after becoming virtually debt-free in FY23
Specialty chemicals company Deepak Nitrite Ltd has taken a step towards backward integration. It began operations at its fluorination plant in Dahej at an investment of ₹200 crore recently. The plant will ensure that the company does not depend on benzotrifluoride imports from China. However, the financial impact of this initiative is relatively modest.