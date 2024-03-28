Deepak Nitrite seeks right formula to revive investor interest

However, the high Ebitda margin seen in FY21 was a one-off and could be attributed to the significant fall in crude oil and its derivatives used as raw material and a temporary surge in chemical demand from India as China had shut down the manufacturing. China has reopened fully now for more than a year and the company’s Ebitda margin for FY23 fell to 16% and should stay there in FY24 as per the trend seen in the nine months to FY24.