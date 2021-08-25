Deepak Nitrite Ltd's stock has grown three folds in the last one year and remains in the spotlight with rising prices of key chemicals. Supply disruption for phenol and acetone in Asia recently has meant a further rise in realisations and thereby better prospects for the company.

Deepak Nitrite remains an established manufacturer of phenol, acetone, and isopropyl alcohol through its subsidiary Deepak Phenolics Ltd. Having started commercial production in 2018, it had gained a market share of 65% in the first year itself, say analysts.

The opportunity for growth to be driven by these chemicals already remains large given the fact that phenol plants in the US are facing challenges. Even China has started importing phenols. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said “Imports into India are seeing strong growth due to lack of supply and higher freight rates (expect domestic demand CAGR of 10- 12%)." They further believe debottlenecking capex or additional expansion would lead to huge growth in this segment

The company is also a diversified manufacturer of fine and speciality chemicals, which are also seeing a strong surge in demand. Improving realisations in these segments further add to its benefit. The company's revenue and Ebit from fine and speciality chemicals jumped 48% and 8% year-on-year respectively during Q1. This despite the lockdown-led disruption during the quarter, which also saw rising logistic costs and commodity cost inflations leading to higher raw material costs. Even basic chemicals saw revenue and Ebit from the segment grow 63% and 133% YoY respectively. However, phenolics remained the key growth driver with revenue and Ebit growing two-fold and three folds YoY respectively .

The company is also entering into other chemistries, having launched molecules for pharmaceutical and agriculture industries. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said that the fluorination and photochlorination chemistries will pave the way to tap agrochemical and pharmaceutical customers for the company. However, the company needs to demonstrate its competencies well over the period in these chemistries to seize business opportunities, they added.

