Deepak Nitrite's weak chemical margin comes as a shock catalyst
Summary
- Weak Q3 earnings have raised fresh concerns about profitability and valuation. With both advance intermediates and phenolics under pressure, investors are questioning whether margins have bottomed out—or if further pain lies ahead.
Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd tanked 15% on Friday in response to the company's weak December quarter (Q3FY25) earnings. The weak quarterly performance also raised concerns about downside risks to analysts’ estimates that project linear net profit growth from FY25 to FY27.