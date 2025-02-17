Deepak Nitrite's weak chemical margin comes as a shock catalyst

Overall, Ebitda margin at 8.9% in Q3FY25 may mark the bottom. The management is optimistic that the profitability is likely to return to normalized level from Q4 onward as demand for its products stabilizes and cost optimization initiatives fructify. While the company refrained from sharing any specific margin number to define “normalized" during concall, it should be noted thatDeepak Nitrite's annual Ebitda margin has never been less than 14% at least since FY19.