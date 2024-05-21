Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Defence modernization, indigenization programme to propel HAL

Defence modernization, indigenization programme to propel HAL

Ashish Agrawal

HAL is set for substantial growth ahead aided by defence modernization, gains from newer markets segment and sustained profit margin.

Among the important orders being undertaken by HAL is manufacture of 83 indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK 1A, to be delivered by 2029.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) shares have soared close to 15% since Thursday after it announced strong March quarter results (Q4FY24) with reported revenue and Ebitda rising year-on-year by 18% and 82%, respectively.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) shares have soared close to 15% since Thursday after it announced strong March quarter results (Q4FY24) with reported revenue and Ebitda rising year-on-year by 18% and 82%, respectively.

HAL is set for substantial growth ahead aided by defence modernization, gains from newer markets segment and sustained profit margin. The company designs, develops and manufactures aircraft and helicopters including its engines and electronic systems with Indian Air Force as its major customer.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

HAL is set for substantial growth ahead aided by defence modernization, gains from newer markets segment and sustained profit margin. The company designs, develops and manufactures aircraft and helicopters including its engines and electronic systems with Indian Air Force as its major customer.

In FY24, HAL’s revenue grew by nearly 13% and this is projected at 15-18% going forward. Its revenue visibility comes from an orderbook of 94,000 crore, more than three times its FY24 revenue. Management expects fresh order of 47,000 crore in FY25 with net orderbook projected to cross 1.2 trillion by the end of the year.

“We remain positive on HAL given its strong order backlog and robust pipeline. We forecast an earnings CAGR of 27% over FY24-27F," says Nomura in a research report.

Among the important orders being undertaken by HAL is manufacture of 83 indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK 1A, to be delivered by 2029.

On top of the strong orderbook and revenue visibility from domestic market, it is also actively trying to enter the huge global market for defence aircraft and helicopters. In terms of market expansion, it is also venturing into segments of commercial aircraft market.

It has entered into an agreement with Airbus to establish a facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of commercial aircraft to be operational by November.

It has also signed another deal with French engine maker Safran to produce engines for advanced helicopters and certain components of engines for aircraft. HAL is already producing engines for existing helicopters in collaboration with Safran.

Yet, the biggest deal is the MoU signed with GE for the manufacture of engines for fighter jets including technology transfer of up to 80%. The deal required approval from the US Congress because of complex requirements related to the sensitive technology transfer and received the same in June last year.

The technical and other details for the JV is being worked out and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. To augment its capacity to deliver, company plans to spend 3,000 crore during the year. It is also investing 6,000 crore for development of newer versions of helicopters including one for Indian Navy.

While the company has established its capability it still faces the near-term challenge of geopolitical uncertainty which affects the supply chain as it is dependent on the global market for several key components. Delays in order from the government side or inability to break into the export markets could be other challenge. For now, the near tripling of stock price in the past year suggests investors have shrugged-off these challenges.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.