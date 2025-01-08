Execution hiccups curb order flow excitement for defence stocks

For instance, the recent order for 12 Su-30MKI fighter jets is likely to swell HAL’s order book by ₹13,500 crore. But HAL is currently struggling to deliver its past orders of Tejas MK1A light combat aircraft. Since HAL imports the aircraft’s engines from US-based General Electric Co (GE), it has been exposed to global supply chain disruptions that have delayed the production of those engines. GE is now likely to deliver them by March, instead of the initial delivery timeline of September to November. This is feared to adversely impact FY25 revenue growth estimates of HAL. Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the others who are also witnessing some execution hurdles.