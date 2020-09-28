Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Delay in rate panel meet is bothersome
All investment and borrowal accounts should be covered in the automated system, RBI said on Monday. Bloomberg
All investment and borrowal accounts should be covered in the automated system, RBI said on Monday. Bloomberg

Delay in rate panel meet is bothersome

1 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2020, 05:35 PM IST Aparna Iyer

  • With a pandemic raging, the central bank’s forecasts on growth and inflation hold importance. So far, the MPC has not given an explicit forecast for the current financial year, citing the need for more data prints

MUMBAI: In times of crisis, economic agents turn to policymakers for timely guidance and forecasts. In this context, the delay in the scheduled meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is unfortunate.

The MPC’s three-day meeting was scheduled this week during Tuesday-Thursday. These meeting schedules are drawn in advance for a given fiscal as per law. While the RBI has not provided a reason for delaying the meeting, it seems lack of quorum is behind this postponement.

The MPC is a six-member team with three members from the RBI and three external. The government gets to appoint the external members, and it has not done so despite the tenure of the previous three members ending last month. This means that the MPC does not have the quorum to meet. What has attracted the market angst is that the government knew that the tenure of the external members was coming to an end well in advance.

To be sure, analysts were not expecting a rate cut at the meeting. However, guidance on growth and inflation was keenly awaited by the market. With a pandemic raging, the central bank’s forecasts on growth and inflation hold importance. So far, the MPC has not given an explicit forecast for the current financial year, citing the need for more data prints.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The MPC was scheduled to meet on 29 September.

RBI postpones monetary policy committee meeting, to soon announce fresh dates

1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Senior advocate Rajiv Dutta, representing the petitioner, opposed the adjournment and argued for that the case to be heard and listed at the earliest

SC gives Centre, RBI, banks more time to file reply in loan moratorium case

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout