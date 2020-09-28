Delay in rate panel meet is bothersome

MUMBAI: In times of crisis, economic agents turn to policymakers for timely guidance and forecasts. In this context, the delay in the scheduled meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is unfortunate.

The MPC’s three-day meeting was scheduled this week during Tuesday-Thursday. These meeting schedules are drawn in advance for a given fiscal as per law. While the RBI has not provided a reason for delaying the meeting, it seems lack of quorum is behind this postponement.

The MPC is a six-member team with three members from the RBI and three external. The government gets to appoint the external members, and it has not done so despite the tenure of the previous three members ending last month. This means that the MPC does not have the quorum to meet. What has attracted the market angst is that the government knew that the tenure of the external members was coming to an end well in advance.

To be sure, analysts were not expecting a rate cut at the meeting. However, guidance on growth and inflation was keenly awaited by the market. With a pandemic raging, the central bank’s forecasts on growth and inflation hold importance. So far, the MPC has not given an explicit forecast for the current financial year, citing the need for more data prints.

