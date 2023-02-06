Delayed margin recovery, competition woes dull Kansai Nerolac
In the December quarter (Q3FY23), Kansai’s standalone gross profit margin contracted by 115 basis points year-on-year to 30.2% as the company still has high priced inventory.
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd stock is down by around 23% in the past one year. Rising competitive intensity is one concern. Plus, margin recovery has been slow. In the December quarter (Q3FY23), Kansai’s standalone gross profit margin contracted by 115 basis points year-on-year to 30.2% as the company still has high priced inventory. Sequentially though, gross margin has expanded.
