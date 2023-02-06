Delayed margin recovery, competition woes dull Kansai Nerolac

As such, the pace of recovery in gross margin is crucial for all paint stocks. But concern emerges from increased competitive intensity with the entry of new companies with deep pockets. In a bid to capture market share, aggressive pricing strategies could adversely impact Kansai. This has weighed on investors’ sentiment towards the stock. Unsurprisingly, shares of Kansai trade at a deep discount to peers. Bloomberg data shows that Kansai’s FY24 price-to-earnings multiple stands at 29.7x, while that of Asian Paints and Berger is 53.3x and 45.2x, respectively.