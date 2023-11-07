Delhivery bets on improving H2 demand to deliver earnings
Summary
- The festive season and end-of-year sale season in December attract higher volumes not just from platforms such as Amazon, and Flipkart, but also from brands that have an omni channel presence, the management said in the Q2FY24 earnings call.
Logistics company Delhivery Ltd poured cold water on investors’ hopes with muted September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings. Revenue at ₹1,942 crore, rose 8% year-on-year, falling short of consensus estimates. The crucial Express Parcel business with 12% volume growth at 181 million, lagging expectations, was a dampener. Importantly, the adjusted Ebitda loss of ₹13 crore, although narrowing, was another concern. The management attributed lower growth in the first half of the year to a slew of factors such as integration of Spoton Logistics, expanding its presence across geographies. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.